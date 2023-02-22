KANKAKEE — It weighs about 300 pounds, has a wing span of 17 feet and is at 15.3 feet in length.
For Lance Marczak, a 4th Ward alderman and the owner of the location where the downtown bar, Out On A Limb, calls home, there could not be anything better hanging from the ceiling.
That’s right. There is a 1961 Smith DSA-1 [Darn Small Aeroplane] miniplane hanging upside down from a steel I-beam in the 2,750-square-foot bar at 139 S. Schuyler Ave. in downtown Kankakee.
“It fits,” the 53-year-old Marczak deadpanned when he explained how the experimental plane got from an auction to the ceiling of the bar, neatly tucked alongside a pair of ceiling fans.
The plane was purchased by Marczak on Feb. 5, and on Feb. 12, Marczak and an enthusiastic group of friends/aviation buffs carted the plane inside from 11 disassembled pieces, reassembled the craft and then hung it from the ceiling.
The entire project took the crew of eight about 10-11 hours to complete.
In all, the single-prop craft weighs only about 300 pounds.
That, of course, was not the weight of the plane during its flying days. Marczak and crew removed the aircraft’s 65-horse-powered engine, landing gear and fuel tank. What is left is simply a large decoration.
Or perhaps something else. The bar has been adorned since its first days of business dating back to 1997 with a floor-to-ceiling tree which Marczak installed. It was a tree slated for the grinder when he cut it down and brought it to work.
A CONVERSATION PIECE
Could it be labeled a conversation piece? Absolutely. But, to Marczak’s dismay, there has been bar patrons who have not even noticed the craft hanging from above.
Sitting at the end of the bar pouring over stack of bills last week, bar owner Helly Marczak, Lance’s mother, was asked about the hanging art. She simply shook her head.
“I was shocked,” she said when informed of what would be hanging inside the establishment. “It does add conversation. Customers say they like it.”
Steve Koerner, 65, of Kankakee, who is a pilot, airplane mechanic and the person who helps operate Koerner Airport, the grass runway airfield on Kankakee’s southwest side beyond Kankakee High School, was on hand to help get the plane skyward — more accurately, ceilingward.
“He’s always talked about doing this,” Koerner said of Marczak. “He’s been talking about this for 20 years.”
Marczak never was able to find just the right plane, however.
He targeted the 1961 Smith at an auction. Once he had his sights set, everyone knew the 1988 graduate of Bishop McNamara Catholic High School would not be returning to Kankakee with an empty trailer.
He did not disappoint. Marczak declined to note the price of the airplane.
“Let’s just say it was reasonable,” he explained.
Koerner said it would be more than fair to note this particular Smith airplane’s better days were long past.
“Let’s just say it would have taken quite a bit of work to get it flying again. It was more than a good candidate for a decoration,” he said with a chuckle.
So the plane was deconstructed in order to get it to Kankakee and through the Out On A Limb doors. It was then reconstructed — minus the major components — and raised to the ceiling.
The plane is a perfect size for the ceiling, that is if someone is looking to hang an airplane from their ceiling.
Marczak said amazingly enough, there are patrons who walk under the airplane as they make their way to the pool table and fail to recognize the plane is hovering above.
Koerner admits that while he and Marczak are two people who could be labeled as “airplane enthusiasts,” such a decoration may not be everyone’s cup of tea.
“It may not be everybody’s idea of cool, but for some of us it’s cool,” Koerner said. “I think it’s cool.”
‘SOMETHING DIFFERENT’
Count local pilot Jack Ryan, of Kankakee, among those who cleared Marczak’s idea for takeoff.
“Lance is a very clever guy,” Ryan said. “Once he puts his mind to something, he is going to get it done. This is just the latest.”
And to imagine people walking under the craft without noticing it is unbelievable to Ryan.
“It’s like the elephant in the room. I certainly think this will be an attraction,” he said.
For Marczak, who has been flying since he was 15 and regularly gets airborne in his ultralight aircraft, he can check this mission off of his list.
It might be far from Top Gun, but a mission was laid out and the mission was completed.
Well, perhaps not completed just yet. Marczak is still contemplating some ideas for who or what to put in the cockpit. He has had many suggestions.
“Let’s just say some may not be appropriate,” he said with a wide smile.
As he sits under the plane, he simply cannot peel his eyes away from the overhead art.
“It’s just something different,” he explained.
Marczak, the master of the understatement, is cleared for takeoff.
