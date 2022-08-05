Though it was brief, Wednesday’s storm caused many headaches for residents in Kankakee, especially in the southern and western parts of the city.

When the storm swept in from the southwest at approximately 2 p.m. Wednesday, high winds toppled numerous trees in those areas.

National Weather Service meteorologist Jake Petr said Thursday they received a public report of a wind gust of 68 mph near West Hawkins Street and South Curtis Avenue.

Jeff Bonty is a reporter for The Daily Journal. He can be reached at jbonty@daily-journal.com and 815-937-3366.

Reporter

Jeff Bonty has worked for The Daily Journal since September 1986, starting in the sports department before moving to news reporting in 2002. He's a native of Indiana and graduate of Purdue University. His email is jbonty@daily-journal.com.

Recommended for you