Herscher Mayor Ray Schneider, like nearly every other resident from the small western Kankakee County village, was without electricity and was tired.
But, nonetheless, Schneider was thankful.
“Under the circumstances, we’re doing OK,” Schneider said late Tuesday afternoon. “Hopefully, the weather stays nice.”
As of late afternoon Tuesday, of Herscher’s 975 ComEd customers served, 916 remained without electrical service. Those figures equate to less than 1 out of every 10 customers had electrical service as of late Tuesday.
ComEd informed Schneider early Tuesday evening that crews were descending on the village and hoped to have the village’s power restored soon.
Schneider said while ComEd service was in extremely short supply, there were gas-powered generators operating some homes, including his.
He said he had been sharing his generator with neighbors — as others were doing as well — in an effort to keep as many freezers and refrigerators cold so food would not be lost.
“We have certainly had situations in the past where the village was without power, but not for an extended period like this. This is a first for me.” Thank goodness we’re not in the winter or its 100 degrees out. We will endure.”
While the village was largely powerless, Schneider was aware other Kankakee County communities were hit even harder — specifically Kankakee.
“This storm was massive, but as far as I know, no one was hurt. We are blessed for that. Everything else can be fixed and cleaned up.”
Kankakee takes big punch
Kankakee’s lower Riverview section may have suffered the most storm damage, but the west side also absorbed massive blows as well, officials noted.
Countless trees, many being decades-old oak trees were toppled in Riverview and with limited areas to fall, several wound up crashing into homes and garages on their way down.
“It will take weeks to get through all of this,” a city worker noted. “This storm came through with a vengeance. This is not going to be an easy fix.”
Pembroke takes hit
As of Tuesday afternoon, 95 percent of the residents of Pembroke Township were without power, Township Supervisor Brenda Miles said.
“The only people with power are those who live off the grid or have a generator,” Miles said.
ComEd said it would be Aug. 15 for the power to be restored in the township.
“We are hoping and praying it is sooner,” Miles said.
Residents who have wells as their water source have no access due to the power outage. The 67-year-old Miles said it was one of the worst storms she has seen.
“It wasn’t just one section [of Pembroke]. This hit the whole [township],” she said.
On Tuesdays each week, township officials hand out fresh fruit and vegetables to residents at the Community Center’s senior citizens center. Miles said they instead delivered to homes on this Tuesday.
Bradley cleanup
Bradley Public Works Director Terry Memenga said Blatt and Meadowview subdivisions, located west of Kennedy Drive, were hit the hardest.
On Marla Terrace, Memenga said an oak tree measuring about 60 inches in diameter snapped at its base and fell on a pickup truck, a garage and a vehicle inside the garage.
“We’ve got two to three days left out there,” he said Tuesday afternoon.
They will be picking up storm debris throughout the village the rest of this week. Memenga said they will haul away 75 to 80 dump truck loads of storm debris.
Crews were out from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday clearing streets and stacking debris that crews picked up on Tuesday.
St. Anne survives
Mayor Dave O’Connell said while plenty of damage was suffered in St. Anne, things could have been much worse. He noted by late Tuesday afternoon, much of the village had electrical service.
O’Connell noted St. Anne Township suffered more damage than the village.
“This was definitely as close to a hurricane as the Midwest will ever experience. This storm was fast moving that’s for sure.”
The mayor noted clean up will take a couple weeks and village hall sustained some roof damage.
“And our ‘Welcome to St. Anne’ sign was also blown down. I’m not sure what that means,” he joked.
Weather information
The National Weather Service’s observation station at the Greater Kankakee Airport was knocked out when the airport lost power, leaving meteorologists with no records of wind speeds during the storm.
The last reading came at 3:36 p.m. before the storm hit. The temperature was 90 degrees with a dew point of 79 percent under mostly cloudy skies. Winds were out of the southwest at 13 mph.
Airport manager Jeff Benoit said they had not heard back from ComEd as to how long it would take to get the power restored.
