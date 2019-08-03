A cleanup day for the St. Rose Catholic Church property will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10. The property is located at 486 W. Merchant St. in Kankakee.
The work will be focused on the interior of the building, which has been closed for two years. Anyone is welcome and encouraged to participate, including local charitable groups and youth groups, including those that need to compile service hours. The work will continue throughout the day until the task is complete.
For more information, visit the Friends of St. Rose Church Facebook page.
