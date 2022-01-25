Hollice Clark’s tenure as executive director of the Bourbonnais Township Park District is over, as a separation agreement between Clark and the district is being negotiated.
Clark’s contract was set to end April 30 after the board voted 4-0 on Sept. 1, 2021, not to renew his contract. Clark had served as the park district’s executive director since April 30, 2007. Although the board had until Dec. 1 to decide on renewal of the contract, it chose to make the decision three months early.
Clark said on Monday that he received a letter from the district on Jan. 7 that stated he would receive the remainder of his pay through April 30, but that his services were no longer needed.
The board voted 4-0 in a special meeting on Jan. 12, authorizing its attorney to draw up the separation agreement. Both parties must sign the agreement for it to become official.
“There was just a long gap between the non-renewal date and April 30, so it was just an effort to maybe get some finality on his position with the district without having to wait four or five months,” said Mike Hayes, the attorney for the BTPD. “The two sides are negotiating. Nothing has been agreed to or adopted yet. He’s not in his day-to-day position, but his contract is still in effect. It’s still the status quo.”
Clark has declined to comment.
Board president Brian Hebert said after Monday’s board meeting at Exploration Station that the district has not taken any steps toward finding Clark’s replacement or when it might begin a search for a new executive director.
“We have made no decision as of yet,” Hebert said.
