...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING TO 7 PM
CDT THIS EVENING...
The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM CDT this morning to 7 PM
CDT this evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.
* Affected Area...Lake (IN), Porter, Winnebago, Boone, McHenry,
Lake (IL), Ogle, Lee, Newton, De Kalb, Jasper, Kane, DuPage,
Cook, La Salle, Benton, Kendall, Grundy, Will, Kankakee,
Livingston, Iroquois, and Ford Counties.
* Timing...11 AM to 7 PM CDT Wednesday.
* Winds...Southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
* Relative Humidity...As low as 20 percent.
* Impacts...Dry fuels, low relative humidity, and strong winds
will create conditions favorable for the rapid spread of
wildfires.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&
In a story in the April 11 edition of the Daily Journal, Bret A. Johnson was reported to be from Pembroke Township. After clarifying information from conflicting official documents, the Daily Journal confirmed Johnson resides in St. Anne with Kankakee County Sheriff's Department.
Jeff Bonty has worked for The Daily Journal since September 1986, starting in the sports department before moving to news reporting in 2002. He's a native of Indiana and graduate of Purdue University. His email is jbonty@daily-journal.com.
