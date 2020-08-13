KANKAKEE — Plans to beautify and make Kankakee’s eastern entrance more welcoming are nearing completion and if all goes as planned, the project could be finished yet this year.
At a public meeting unveiling the “Gateway Project,” held earlier this week, city planner Mike Hoffman outlined what he anticipates to be a $200,000 project.
The highlights of the project at East Court Street and the Interstate 57 interchange — an area in desperate need of beautification — include construction of a nearly 10-foot-tall by nearly 12-foot-wide stone structure at the northwest portion of the interchange along East Court.
The lighted masonry structure would provide the base for an approximate 3-foot-tall-8-foot-wide “City of Kankakee” sign, which has served as the city’s logo for the past three years. The construction would match Kankakee’s downtown streetscape.
The second key portion of the design, Hoffman noted, will be the closure of North Hammes Avenue. The street currently has access to East Court, but is extremely close to I-57’s southbound exit to Kankakee.
“You want an inviting entrance. Right now this area doesn’t say that. The goal is to create a positive image as people come in,” Hoffman said.
The area is slated to see significant investment as a revival of the Ricky Rockets Fueling Center project has been announced for the northeast area of the interchange. The hope is this development will spur other investment.
The immediate area is home to the LaBeau Bros. truck dealership, two Kankakee schools, as well as an assisted-living complex and the Eastcourt Village Apartments.
Hoffman noted that the Hammes closure has already been discussed by the Illinois Department of Transportation. He noted that IDOT had been planning to close Hammes Avenue when the state eventually redesigns and builds the 312 interchange.
The upgrade of the interchange has been discussed for several years, but is not yet part of IDOT’s project list.
With the closing of Hammes Avenue, motorists would be not have an entry point to northside neighborhoods until St. Joseph Avenue, roughly a block west.
Some concern was expressed about more traffic on St. Joseph, which is a typical two-way street. It was asked if St. Joseph could be widen, and a widening project there would be years away.
Another obstacle to development of this area is the location of the Mount Calvary Cemetery. The cemetery is immediately south and west of the interchange.
Hoffman said the project includes plans for shrubbery to be planted near the cemetery’s entrance to somewhat block the view of the it.
Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong said the gateway project is in response to the community’s concerns about the unsightly look at one of the city’s main entry points.
The location is in the city’s 7th Ward, which is represented by Carl Brown, D-7. He said this area has been in poor condition since the former Kmart store closed in 1994 and the city must focus on projecting a positive image to those entering the city.
“Right now we have a cemetery and many empty lots. We need to project a better image. This is very important to the entire city. This certainly won’t solve everything, but it will definitely make a difference.”
Hoffman is hoping the project can go out for bid shortly and the project contract could be awarded within the first two weeks of September.
