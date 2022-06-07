KANKAKEE — Kankakee will double the fireworks’ pleasure for area residents as a second summer display will begin at dusk June 18 at Pioneer Park in celebration of Juneteenth.
The June 18 show will be two weeks prior to the July 2 show, held two days before the nation’s annual birthday celebration.
At Monday’s Kankakee City Council meeting, council members voted 13-0 approving an $8,000 contract with Mad Bomber Fireworks Production of Elgin. Mad Bomber is the firm conducting the July 2 show.
The 15-minute show will be part of the city’s Juneteenth celebration. The Saturday night show will take place at Pioneer Park.
The types of fireworks used will be just like those to be on display for the community during the July 2 show near the banks of the Kankakee River between Beckman Park and Kankakee Community College.
The July 2 show came in at a cost of $24,000, which is being entirely funded by Peoples Bank of Kankakee County. The bank is providing the July 2 show as a gift to the community as the organization celebrates its 60th year of service.
Mayor Chris Curtis said the June 18 display will be approximately five minutes shorter that the July 2 show. He said the cost difference is due to fireworks not being in as great of demand for the Juneteenth holiday as they are for the 4th of July.
Juneteenth is a federal holiday commemorating the emancipation of enslaved African Americans.
The holiday is actually on June 19, but just like the July 2 fireworks show, it is a little early.
Mayor Curtis joked after the council meeting that the city likes to be the first to host holiday fireworks events.
Lee Provost, an award-winning reporter, has been writing local news stories for The Daily Journal since 1988. He is a lifelong resident of the region. Provost can be reached at lprovost@daily-journal.com.
