KANKAKEE — Kankakee’s portion of the upcoming year’s tax bill will be down — albeit ever so slightly — as the Budget Committee unanimously approved a $12.7 million tax levy.
As a result, the tax bill for the owner of a $100,000 house in Kankakee could go down by about $100, city officials noted Monday. The city tax rate, as a result, is expected to drop from 6.05 percent to 5.75 percent.
The decrease is being aided by a resurgence in Kankakee property values, which is being largely attributed to housing value gains.
The city, of course, is not the only governmental body on a Kankakee property tax bill. If other governments raise their levy, overall taxes for Kankakeeans could rise.
Regarding the city’s levy, which will be a scant $7,364 lower than the 2018 tax levy, will be up for Kankakee City Council approval on Monday. The municipal tax levy must be approve before year’s end.
The levy is being aided by a boost in property values.
According to data from the Kankakee County clerk, city property assessed values will increase by a projected $10.8 million this year, with house values being responsible for about $10 million of the increase.
Property assessed values had been on the decline each year since its high of $289.5 million in 2009.
For 2019, the assessed values of all property in Kankakee is expected to come in at $221 million. These figures have not been this high since 2012, when assessed valuation was $252.4 million.
“We have been seeing some gradual increases, but to see a big increase like this is very encouraging,” said Budget Committee Chairman Mike O’Brien, D-2. “We felt we were going in the right direction, but now we have the data to prove it.”
SALES TAX HIKE
The levy, which is the city’s chief funding source of its annual approximate $25 million budget, is being aided by $4.68 million from the 2 percentage point increase in its sales tax rate.
Revenues generated from the increase — which is entirely earmarked for the pensions — were anticipated to take the police and fire pension funds out of the funding formula, but taxpayers will be funding those two items.
The sales tax increase will pump $2.34 million into each account, but taxpayers will be adding $1.83 million to police pension and $1.6 million to the fire pension to meet its obligation.
PENSIONS OVERWHELMED
Currently, there are 75 beneficiaries drawing from the city’s fire pension and 61 from the police pension.
Alderman Chris Curtis, R-6, who was the driving force behind the sales tax increase plan to fund the pensions, acknowledged the plan will only buy the council time to find other solutions.
“We have to find revenue sources to contribute money to the pensions,” he said. “Are we in better shape as a result of the sales tax increase? Absolutely.”
Curtis would like to see potential recreational marijuana sales taxes going directly to these accounts. He would also like to see gaming monies headed in that direction as well.
“There is no question the pensions are eating through it quicker than anticipated,” he said of the sales tax increase.
These two funds have historically been underwater. The fire pension has a value of $12.08 million as of April 30. In order to be 100 percent funded, it should have a balance of $65.27 million.
Regarding the police fund, it has a value of $24.18 million, but should have a value of $77.12 million.
O’Brien noted the pensions remain a chief drag on the budget and something must be done to get them funded.
“We are being faced with annual funding increases of about $500,000,” O’Brien said. “We will see diminishing returns from our sales tax increase, but it does buy us some time to allow us to address this. We know we have huge holes to fill. We must come up with ways to attack this.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!