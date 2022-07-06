KANKAKEE — A $32-million Kankakee budget was OK’d on its first reading, but it likely will receive some fine tuning as it heads to a committee and its final Kankakee City Council vote.
The budget was presented for its first reading and on Monday will go before the council’s Budget Committee. Mayor Chris Curtis said the final vote is set for the July 18 council meeting.
The budget has a scant $203,000 surplus as it stands, but the document which funds 239 full-time employees could grow by perhaps two Kankakee firefighters. Curtis said the department will likely increase its staffing level by one or two officers later this summer or early fall.
The fire department now has a workforce of 49, as three new officers were introduced to the council on Tuesday.
The mayor noted after the council meeting that expenses — which are projected at $31.8 million, about $500,000 above last year’s budget figure — rose only 1.5 percent.
On the revenue side, the 2023 budget — which actually reverts back to May 1, the beginning of the city’s year — came in at $290,000 ahead of last year’s revenues.
Curtis also made it clear that no American Rescue Plan Act funding, which is federal money to aid municipal governments from the hardships of the COVID-19 pandemic, was used to balance the 2023 budget.
A public hearing will be held at the Budget Committee meeting as well as before the July 18 city council meeting for anyone seeking to comment on the document.
Regarding the major components of the budget:
• The police department budget dropped from a $7.3-million budget in the 2022 document to $6.9 million this year, for a savings of nearly $426,000. Curtis explained the department had many longtime officers retire last year and with them left many of the top salaries.
The department is currently staffed at 64 officers and Chief Robin Passwater said it could increase those numbers to 67 within the next two months.
• The fire department was in much the same situation. Last year, the department was budgeted for nearly $3.2 million. This new budget year, the department will be at just under $3 million and the administration is seeking to add officers.
Lee Provost, an award-winning reporter, has been writing local news stories for The Daily Journal since 1988.
