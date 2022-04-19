KANKAKEE — Kankakee is set to begin a condition examination of each and every street, avenue and boulevard under its ownership in an effort to determine the quality of its roadways.
And just as important as the condition of the road surfaces, the city will be seeking to learn which locations should be moved to the top of the list in terms of maintenance and which could be pushed back.
The city recently entered into a $92,700 contract with Robinson Engineering of Bourbonnais to conduct a laser and camera system examination of the surfaces.
The examination systems are mounted to a vehicle which measures and calculates the condition — such as cracks, potholes and crumbling pavement — of every city-owned street.
The exam will actually be completed by a Robinson sub-contractor, Applied Research Associates Inc., of Champaign, but Robinson will be responsible for collecting the data and presenting a report to the city administration.
The report will likely be delivered to the Kankakee City Council’s Environmental Services Utilities Committee by late summer to early fall, noted Keith Mulholland, a senior engineer with Robinson, at Monday’s committee meeting.
The city is responsible for the maintenance of 140 miles of roads, as well as 40 miles of alleyways.
While main roads through Kankakee, such as Court Street, Indiana Avenue and Harrison Avenue, are maintained by city crews in terms of snow plowing, street sweepers and pothole patching, these roads are owned by the state. Repairs of these surfaces will be the responsibility of the state.
But for the remainder of the streets, Mayor Chris Curtis said an accurate and uniformed study needs to be completed so they city has a better understanding of their condition.
Curtis said the end goal is to produce a five-year maintenance plan which would direct the city on where and when to invest.
Road surfaces are graded on a 0-100 scale. A road graded at a 10 would mean its condition is in need of a complete rebuild.
A road rated at 90 would be considered nearly perfect.
It is likely more city roads fall in the 40- to 60-point range.
Curtis said he is unaware of a citywide examination ever being completed. Even without a detailed study, the mayor said he thinks he knows what the process will likely show.
“I know we have a lot of work to do,” he said.
He said if the city is going to invest in upgrading its roads, it would be best to have a complete assessment of the asphalt surfaces.
Whatever the results may be, repairs based on this report will likely not take place until summer or fall 2023.
The village of Bradley had a similar evaluation of its road network completed about three years ago.
