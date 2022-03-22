Kankakee, IL (60901)

Today

Cloudy and windy during the morning with rain becoming likely late. High 54F. Winds SE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

A steady rain this evening. Showers with perhaps a rumble of thunder developing overnight. Low 51F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Higher wind gusts possible.