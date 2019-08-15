KANKAKEE — Two grant applications were OK’d by the Kankakee City Council at a special meeting Wednesday to aid the early phases of the proposed riverfront development.
By an 8-4 vote, the council approved two grant applications to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. One request went to the highly-competitive Open Space Land Acquisition and Development fund, and the second went to the lesser known Land and Water Conservation fund.
The city is hoping to gain at least $106,000 of state assistance to be used to purchase, demolish and clear three properties which front the Kankakee River along West River Street.
The properties being targeted are the occupied houses of 274, 282 and 286 W. River St.
The city is not expected to learn the fate of the grant applications until April 2020 at the earliest, said Richard Hitchcock, president of Hitchcock Design Partners, the group leading the design of the proposed riverfront plan.
If successful in receiving the grant, the city must have ownership of the properties within two years of receiving the grant, demolished by year three and have substantial development work completed there by year five.
Assuming the city gains the grant, it is expecting to spend another $2 million or more on a variety of projects in that area.
Asked by council members where the development funds would come from, Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong said a likely combination of city borrowing, philanthropy, additional grants and potential state money would be the sources.
The Wells-Armstrong administration has been laying groundwork for riverfront development for much of the past two years. The elaborate plans have called for spending in the range of $30 million.
The entire project — which will focus on a 4-mile stretch of the river from South Schuyler Avenue to nearly Riverside Medical Center — is expected to take several years.
The ultimate goal is to transform this stretch into a regional attraction, focusing on the river.
