KANKAKEE — For the third time in a year, the city of Kankakee has decided to release public records after the Daily Journal appealed its decisions to keep them secret.
In the latest case, the city was keeping under wraps a grievance filed by Kankakee police officer Logan Andersen. But a city attorney wrote a letter to the state’s attorney general last week saying the city was backing down from its previous stance.
“After reviewing the facts, the law and the prior responses, the city has reconsidered its initial position,” said Mary Norwell, an attorney with Odelson & Sterk, a suburban Chicago law firm that represents the city.
For years, government bodies in Illinois have typically released employee grievances upon request as long as the matters are closed.
In Andersen’s case, he was initially suspended for 10 days in 2017 because of alleged excessive use of force involving his encounter with a man following a local store robbery. After Anderson filed a grievance, his suspension was reduced to three days for failing to radio fellow officers as soon as possible while he was chasing the man on foot.
Andersen considered the man a robbery suspect. While the man later pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of resisting officers, he was not charged in the robbery.
The documents released last week contained basic information that the newspaper already had. The grievance included no narrative or arguments about why Andersen’s initial punishment was inappropriate. It was unclear why the city wanted to keep the documents secret in the first place.
Twice before in the last year, the Daily Journal filed complaints with the attorney general when the city kept secret its correspondence with the local garbage provider and its communications with Richard Simms, the city’s former utilities superintendent who is under federal investigation.
As with the police officer grievance, the city relented to the Daily Journal’s request only after complaints were filed.
In another case earlier this year, the city refused to release a copy of a federal grand jury subpoena it had received in the Simms case. After the newspaper protested, the city released the document.
Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong has said the city follows the advice of Odelson & Sterk on records requests.
