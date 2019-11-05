KANKAKEE — The PTO president of the Lincoln Cultural Center expressed frustration and concern regarding what she perceived as a lack of response from the city’s mayor and police chief concerning recent shootings.
Liz Scott, speaking during the public comment session of Monday’s Kankakee City Council meeting, said the city administration has offered little to no response regarding the shootings on the city’s east side, which have been happening since mid-September.
“Since sending an email to you (mayor), the chief and council several weeks ago, I still do not see the urgency from you as a body that I would expect to see to be able to deal comprehensively with this issue,” Scott said.
Scott noted that coordinated communication between parents, schools, city and police should be instituted, a safety plan for the children devised and some type of plan put in place for those areas where violence continues to happen.
Gang-related shootings have spiked during the past several weeks. Early Sunday morning, two people where shot in the alley between the 1000 blocks of South Poplar and South Lincoln avenues.
The two men injured were not killed, and police continue to investigate.
The investigation, however, does not calm fears of residents and school parents.
After the council meeting, Kankakee District 111 Superintendent Genevra Walters said she would like to see a public meeting held where Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong, Police Chief Frank Kosman, State’s Attorney Jim Rowe and herself meet with the public.
Earlier Monday evening, a meeting to discuss the issue was held at the Lincoln Cultural Center. Walters, Kosman and Rowe were present, but Wells-Armstrong was not in attendance. The mayor said she was unable to attend because she was preparing for the city council meeting.
“It was bad timing today (for Wells-Armstrong to attend), but all community leaders must come together to come up with short- and long-term solutions for this issue,” Walters said.
Kosman said police are working the investigations.
“We are very concerned about what is taking place,” he said.
The community, however, wants action, not words.
Scott said the most pressing concern she has of the city administration is what is being done to ensure the safety of the school children.
“I have reached out to you and have heard mainly reactive responses and promises of what the city is hoping to do in the future,” she said. “I need to know what the city is doing proactively right now to ensure the safety of our school community.”
She said she tells her young daughter that the parent’s top job is to keep their children safe.
“How do I tell her than she is safe going into and out of the school where this violence is happening at all hours? What specifically was done today to address this issue? What specifically is being done tomorrow to follow up on what was done today?” she asked.
Applying for grants and “looking into other options” is nice, she said, but the violence is happening now.
She had a few suggestions. She wants extra police patrols at the schools and the neighborhoods surrounding the schools.
“I rarely see police in the area during recess and the school day. I am not asking for constant police protection, but I am asking for consistent police presence. I need you to clearly show to me, other parents, children and any person in the area that the police are present in the area and care about the safety of the children.”
