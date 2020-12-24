KANKAKEE — After some lively debate, the Kankakee City Council renewed its contract with Republic Services as its waste collection provider.
Republic Services has held the contract for the past 10 years, and the renewal is for five years, beginning Jan. 1, 2021. The rates will be frozen for the first year of the renewal and then will increase by 4 percent in year two.
The approval passed by a vote of 8-5, as some council members wanted a one-year renewal and had some concerns about the size of Republic’s trucks and the effects they have on the alleyways. Aldermen Chris Curtis, Tyler Tall, Larry Osenga, David Crawford and Mike O’Brien voted against the measure.
“I think at this time entering into a five-year contract, we haven’t talked about those items as a council and as a group,” Curtis said. “I understand this was put to us six weeks ago, but I think it was back in October I asked, ‘Have we been going out for bid on these contracts?’
“My concern is the last two or three years we’ve been in our neighborhood meetings, and our neighbors have been complaining about the alleys, the picking up of items. ... Now we’re going into another five-year contract, and these items were not discussed or brought up.”
Crawford said he agreed with Curtis and was hopeful the city could meet with Republic or possibly another contractor to address the problems with the alleys.
Tall said his main concern was the waste removal contract didn’t go out to bid.
“I believe that Republic is a good company,” Tall said. “They do a decent job, not a great job. There are times when they aren’t able to load the large items. It becomes unsightly in our community when we have a couch that sits out for three or four weeks and they fail to pick it up.
“If we would’ve done our due diligence, anything over $5,000 we should’ve gone out for bid on. ... I support [Republic], but we give away our bargaining power when we don’t go out to bid.”
Currently, Kankakee residents for a single family home pay $36.77 per month for garbage removal as part of their monthly municipal utility bill. It will remain the same for 2021, and then it will increase by $1.47 for 2022 and through the remainder of the contract.
Alderwoman Danita Swanson said Republic has done a fantastic job and has done a good job addressing any issues that were brought to them. She said the size of truck Republic uses is large because it has to be able to pick up the blue trash containers.
“Our alleys used to be a terrible mess,” Swanson said. “Everybody’s garbage was all over, and everybody had a different kind of garbage can. Having that type of garbage can [now] has been a great asset to our community and is helping to keep the alleys clean. I feel a five-year contract is the way to go just to save our residents money.”
Republic Services said it has been providing its services to Kankakee for the past 10 years.
“Our current contract, which was due to expire at the end of this year, included the option for Kankakee to extend for an additional five-year term,” the company said in an email to the Daily Journal. “On Monday, this extension was approved. Republic Services looks forward to continuing our long-standing partnership with Kankakee and providing quality service to residents.”
Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong said the city’s legal department said Kankakee’s contract is 14 percent less than surrounding municipalities, and it will save homeowners money.
“This was on the agenda for six weeks,” Wells-Armstrong told the council. “I’ve asked you all to let me know if you wanted a one-year or a five-year, and I really didn’t hear from very many people, just a couple. Because the legal team recommended five [years], that’s what was put on the agenda.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!