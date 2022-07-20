Whitney Mittons, of Kankakee, walks with her 2-year-old daughter, Indigo, in the 2021 Juneteenth Parade along Court Street en route to the Freedom Festival at Pioneer Park, organized by the Juneteenth Celebration Community Council. Mittons, Kankakee Community College’s coordinator of equity, diversity and inclusion, walked alongside Kankakee dance group Lavish Snobz as a firetruck and police cars escorted the parade from downtown Kankakee to Pioneer Park.
KANKAKEE — The Juneteenth Celebration Community Council was presented Monday with an American flag that was flown over the U.S. Capitol as a thank you from the City of Kankakee for hosting Juneteenth festivities this year.
Mayor Chris Curtis presented the flag, which was flown at the Capitol at the request of Congresswoman Robin Kelly, as well as a plaque, to Lenora Noble and Frances Lewis during Monday’s City Council meeting.
This year’s Juneteenth festivities included an all-day celebration at Kankakee’s Pioneer Park hosted by the Juneteenth Celebration Community Council.
The Freedom Festival began with a morning parade and concluded with a 15-minute firework show provided by the city in celebration of Juneteenth, a federal holiday commemorating the emancipation of enslaved African Americans on June 19, 1865.
More than 100 people were gathered in the park at dusk.
“We’re excited about everything that you’re doing in the community to bring everyone together, and we hope it continues to go forward bigger and better each year,” Curtis said.
“As you know, Juneteenth this year was a city holiday, as well as a state and federal holiday. We are honored to be part of that and leading the trend in the county going forward.”
Noble said the members of the Juneteenth council enjoyed putting the event together and were thankful for all of the feedback and assistance from the community.
She noted people continue to ask how they can help, to which she replies, “Hold on a moment; I’ve got something for you [to do].”
“It was so uneventful, yet it was eventful,” Noble said of the calm, peaceful celebration.
“All of the people that came have come later and said, ‘We really enjoyed ourselves.’ Our parks are to be enjoyed, not to be afraid to go to because you’re afraid something might happen. This was great. I had a great time.”
