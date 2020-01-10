KANKAKEE — Following a debate regarding promotion of a new police sergeant, the Kankakee administration added 10-year officer Michael Coash to the sergeant’s rank.
The city has been discussing reducing the number of sergeants from 12 to 11 and there had been debate about not filing this position. The city department currently has 66 police officers.
However, the administration decided to fill the vacancy created by the recent retirement of Sgt. Ray Pasel. The department’s leadership hopes to hire one or two officers yet this month.
The city will likely not be filling the next opening in the sergeant’s ranks, but the matter remains in discussion and is being reviewed by the city’s legal department.
Regarding the promotion, Coash, a member of the force since February 2010 and a 1996 graduate of Bishop McNamara Catholic High School, said he couldn’t be more pleased to take the next step in his career and serve the citizens of Kankakee.
Coash, 42, of Kankakee, also served two tours of duty in the Middle East from 1996-2004 with the 1st Marine Division.
“I believe in a lifetime of service where I take great pride in serving my country and my community,” Coash said.
Coash has been assigned as a special agent with the Kankakee Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group’s Street Suppression Unit. He also is a member of the department’s Tactical Response Team, the Illinois Law Enforcement Alarm System’s Mobile Field Force Team and serves with the department’s Honor Guard.
“Sgt. Coash has performed exemplary service as a police officer with our department,” Chief Frank Kosman said in a news release. “He has gained a well-rounded experience. His training and experience will serve him and the department well in his new position.”
Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong noted the experience and dedication Coash brings to city residents is known throughout the community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!