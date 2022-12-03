KANKAKEE — The deadline for Republican and Democratic Party candidates to file for the spring 2023 municipal election recently closed, and while 11 candidates filed, there will be no need for the Feb. 28 primary election in Kankakee.

Even as those 11 candidates filed election petitions for Kankakee’s aldermanic races, there are no contests in terms of the primary. That fact will not hold true for the April 4 consolidated election.

Seven of the 11 candidates are current members of the council. In all, the election will be for nine city council seats, seven of which will be four-year terms and two will be two-year terms.

Lee Provost, an award-winning reporter, has been writing local news stories for The Daily Journal since 1988. He is a lifelong resident of the region. Provost can be reached at lprovost@daily-journal.com.

