...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON...
...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...
* WHAT...West winds to 30 kt and significant waves to 5 ft.
* WHERE...Winthrop Harbor to Calumet Harbor IL, and Calumet
Harbor IL to Gary IN.
* WHEN...Until 3 PM CST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
KANKAKEE — The deadline for Republican and Democratic Party candidates to file for the spring 2023 municipal election recently closed, and while 11 candidates filed, there will be no need for the Feb. 28 primary election in Kankakee.
Even as those 11 candidates filed election petitions for Kankakee’s aldermanic races, there are no contests in terms of the primary. That fact will not hold true for the April 4 consolidated election.
Seven of the 11 candidates are current members of the council. In all, the election will be for nine city council seats, seven of which will be four-year terms and two will be two-year terms.
There are two council members in each of the city’s seven wards. The reason two members are running for two-year terms is to keep those positions on a rotating basis.
There will be new faces on the city council after the spring election, as current aldermen David Crawford, R-3, and Carl Brown, D-7, are not seeking re-election.
Crawford previously announced his decision.
Brown, 74, who has been the longtime chairman of the council’s Public Safety Committee, said he came to the decision two years ago. Brown has served on the council since 2001.
The 7th Ward is Kankakee’s eastern area.
“It’s enough,” Brown said. “It’s time for younger people to step up. Twenty years is long enough. It will be difficult to walk away, but I’ve missed a lot of family time, and I want to get back to that while we are in good health.”
Independent aldermanic candidates can file election petitions between Dec. 12 to 19 at the city clerk’s office.
With the filings of independent candidates still to come, it appears there will be contested elections for four-year seats in the 5th and 6th wards on April 4.
Those who have filed for the primary are:
1st Ward
• Michael Prude, 317 N. Greenwood Ave. A Democrat, Prude is currently a member of the city council.
2nd Ward
• Mike O’Brien, 895 Cobb Blvd. A Democrat, O’Brien is currently a member of the city council.
3rd Ward
• Dale Tolly, 556 S. Main Ave. A Republican, Tolly will be seeking to fill the seat currently held by Crawford.
4th Ward
• Danita Grant Swanson, 867 S. Third Ave. A Republican, Grant Swanson is currently a member of the city council, and she will be seeking a four-year term.
• Lance Marczak, 1659 S. Fifth Ave. A Republican, Marczak is currently a member of the city council and will be seeking the two-year term. Because Marczak was appointed to fill a council vacancy, he is required to run in this election.
5th Ward
• Carmen Lewis, 909 W. Park Drive. A Democrat, Lewis is currently a member of the city council.
• Scott Ensrud, 1050 W. Bourbonnais St. A Republican, Ensrud likely will oppose Lewis in the April 4 election.
6th Ward
• Michael Cobbs, 1022 S. Elm St. A Democrat, Cobbs is currently a member of the city council.
• Nolan Bukowski, 953 S. Myrtle Ave. A Republican, Bukowski likely will oppose Cobbs in the April election.
7th Ward
• Reginald Jones, 535 N. Fairmont Ave. A Democrat, Jones is currently a member of the city council.
• Lenora Noble, 1984 E. Pine St. A Democrat, Noble will be seeking a two-year term to fill the seat which has been held by Brown.
Lee Provost, an award-winning reporter, has been writing local news stories for The Daily Journal since 1988. He is a lifelong resident of the region. Provost can be reached at lprovost@daily-journal.com.
