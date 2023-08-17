KANKAKEE — The long-vacant former Convenient Food Mart along Kankakee’s West Jeffery Street soon could be swinging its doors open.

After about 90 minutes of debate at Tuesday’s Kankakee Planning Board meeting, commissioners, by a 5-2 vote, approved a conditional use permit to allow for the sale of packaged alcohol at 580 W. Jeffery St.

The permit approval is just the first step of a two-step process for Sunny Singh and Melissa Miller, of Kankakee, the couple who plan to open Westside Groceries & Liquor in the vacant property.

