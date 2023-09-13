KANKAKEE — Every officer of the 67-member Kankakee Police Department who lives within the city limits informed the administration they would be willing to take a police vehicle home.

Based on the overwhelming response, the Kankakee City Council’s Budget Committee gave a unanimous thumbs up to purchasing not only the five new police vehicles to update the existing fleet, but also the go-ahead to purchase two additional squads to start the take-home program.

The concept is the presence of police vehicles in neighborhoods will discourage criminal or improper behavior.

