KANKAKEE — Kankakee department heads might think twice before releasing city information, even to aldermen.
That’s because they have signed confidentiality agreements.
On Jan. 4, Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong, through city human resources director James Ellexson, sent an email to department heads requiring they sign such agreements in a week.
The Daily Journal obtained the agreement and the mayor’s email last week.
The confidentiality agreement defines confidential information as that which is “not generally known or available outside of administration.”
That could conceivably include information that is subject to the state’s open records law.
As it is, the city keeps a tight hold on information. Even if residents want to look at basic public documents at city hall, they must fill out a form beforehand.
The confidentiality agreements appear to be aimed at regulating the flow of information to the City Council.
In the email about the agreements, Wells-Armstrong noted that during department and staff meetings, it was discussed that some aldermen were “over-reaching in terms of their jurisdictional responsibilities.”
She pointed to a provision in the city code that required employees to report to department heads any requests for information from aldermen. Department heads must report all aldermanic requests for meetings to the mayor or city attorney.
Failure to comply with the confidentiality agreement could subject a department head to disciplinary action, including termination.
“It is my hope that enforcing the municipal code as related to this issue will minimize the interruptions to staff, thus allowing staff to focus on their assigned tasks,” Wells-Armstrong said in the email.
In an email, City attorney Mike McGrath of the suburban Odelson & Sterk law firm said the idea for the confidential agreement came from the mayor and human resources director, not his law firm. It was an effort to keep confidential and sensitive information from being released without the review and consent of the mayor’s office and legal counsel, McGrath said.
“No department Head or deputy has been questioned, disciplined or fired for violating this policy,” the attorney said. “The mayor’s administration, which includes department heads and deputies, continue to work together to prevent confidential and sensitive information from being released. Obviously, this policy does not pertain to any allegation of corruption. If any department head, deputy or any city employee believes there is any corruption going on in the City, they should report that immediately to the mayor or corporation counsel.”
No one has refused to sign the agreement, McGrath said.
‘DON’T SEE NEED FOR IT’
Alderman Dave Crawford, R-3, said the administration did not alert the council about the agreements.
“They’re trying to stop any department head from talking to the City Council. [The mayor] doesn’t want the City Council to know what is going on in the city,” she said. “She does not want the council to be a check and balance.”
Alderman Tyler Tall, D-5, said the confidentiality agreements won’t stop council members from getting information. They still can file requests through the Freedom of Information Act, but that will slow down the gathering of information, he said.
He said the mayor failed to give context when she cited the city code in her email. He noted she did not mention the code also gives aldermen the right to make inquiries to city staff and lets staff respond to routine alderman inquiries for “easily retrievable” information.
As it is, Tall said, the mayor’s administration leaves aldermen in the dark.
“Citizens and the newspaper give us a heads up,” he said.
Neither Bourbonnais nor Manteno requires any of its employees to sign confidentiality agreements, their mayors say.
“I don’t see the need for it,” Bourbonnais Mayor Paul Schore said.
Manteno Mayor Tim Nugent said he has not heard of such an agreement in municipal government.
“I’m not sure how enforceable that kind of agreement could be,” he said. “We expect our administrators to act within the law. We let that be the guide.”
‘CHILLING EFFECT’
Don Craven, a Springfield lawyer who represents the Illinois Press Association, also said he was unaware of confidentiality agreements in municipal government.
“Obviously, in a private business setting, it’s quite common,” he said in an interview.
Chicago attorney Matthew Topic of the Loevy & Loevy civil rights law firm said he believes such an agreement is bad public policy, though he was not sure how a court would rule.
With such an agreement, Topic said, the person in charge completely controls what information is public.
“As a result, less information will come out and citizens will have less ability to monitor government entities,” he said. “This will have a chilling effect on employees, who will err on the side of not disclosing.”
In 2018, the Chicago Tribune reported that south suburban Markham required employees to sign nondisclosure agreements that ban them from discussing city business. Legal experts told the Tribune that the broad wording of the confidentiality requirements contradicted the free-speech protections under the Freedom of Information Act.
The agreement stated, “I acknowledge and agree that I will not divulge or breach any confidences concerning the business of the city of Markham, its customers, its process, its services or its business plans.”
As part of the story, the Tribune sought the opinions of government attorneys. One of them was Ross Secler of the Odelson & Sterk firm, who said Markham’s policy was unusual.
“It’s pretty strange,” Secler told the Tribune. “None of the municipalities we represent have anything like this.”
