KANKAKEE — The city of Kankakee will reopen to the public and return to in-person meetings starting Monday.
The city’s hours of operation will return to 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
“I would like to thank our Department of Public Works, Environmental Services Utility and our IT team for making sure our buildings are ready for the public to re-enter,” said Kankakee Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong. “Our goal remains the same and we will follow all guidelines that have been put into place to keep everyone safe.”
For public meetings, there will be a 50-person limit on attendance — including board members, staff and the public — as required by Phase 4 of the Restore Illinois plan. Anyone entering city buildings must wear a face covering and social distancing guidelines will be in effect.
These new rules will be in place for Monday’s Kankakee City Council meeting at 7 p.m. in the Donald E. Green Public Safety building, 385 E. Oak St., Kankakee. City council meetings will continue to be broadcast live on Comcast local channel 4, the City of Kankakee’s YouTube channel and the city’s website just as they were before the COVID-19 pandemic.
Vehicle stickers will not be sold in the Administration Building, but at the drive-up located at 310 S. Schuyler Ave. in Kankakee. Signage will be placed outside of the building and leading up to the location. More information can be found on the city’s website, citykankakee-il.gov.
