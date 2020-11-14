Daily Journal staff report
KANKAKEE — The City of Kankakee will conduct all city council and committee meetings virtually through the rest of the year due to the Tier 2 mitigation measures in place for Region 7.
The public is encouraged to watch all meetings from home on Comcast local channel 4, on the city’s YouTube channel or website, citykankakee-il.gov.
Public comments can be submitted up until 3 p.m. on the day of the meeting by emailing publiccomment@citykankakee-il.gov.
