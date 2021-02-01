KANKAKEE — February honors Black History Month — a celebration started by historian Carter G. Woodson that dates to 1926. In recognition of this month, the city of Kankakee has begun accepting nominations to highlight local Black community members for their contributions.
“There are so many residents who have paved the way for those of us who currently serve in the community today. I look forward to lifting up our African-American leaders and sharing the rich history that exists right here at home,” Kankakee Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong said in a news release.
Jasmyne Humble, the city’s marketing and communications coordinator, said that this idea came out of a monthly community outreach meeting with community partners across the city, including Riverside, AMITA Health St. Mary’s, state’s attorney Jim Rowe, Clove Alliance, Kankakee County Health Department and others.
“The city of Kankakee is a really diverse community and we’re excited to highlight that,” Humble said.
Community members can submit their nominations through the city’s website at bit.ly/3osSdtL.
All nominees will be presented with a special certificate during the next monthly Kankakee Chats livestream with the mayor at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25.
The presentation will broadcast live on Comcast local channel four, the city of Kankakee’s Facebook page, YouTube channel and website.
