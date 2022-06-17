top story City of Kankakee extending hours to get vehicle stickers Daily Journal staff report Jun 17, 2022 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Courtesy of City of Kankakee Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save KANKAKEE — Kankakee's City Administration Building at 304 S. Indiana Ave. will be open for extended hours in upcoming days for anyone who wants to get a city vehicle sticker.Those who have yet to purchase their vehicle sticker still can do so during regular city business hours, which are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday.The office will have extended hours on:Saturday, June 18: 8 a.m. to noonTuesday, June 21 to Friday, June 24: 4 to 7 p.m.Saturday, June 25: 8 a.m. to noonStickers for the 2022-23 year will go into effect July 1. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Stories Articles Images Commented ArticlesBradley bar owner Huffman gone too soonWoman arrested on murder charges after Tuesday night shooting2010 BBCHS grad dies in accidentDowntown alcohol sales restrictedJudge to make decision in fatal DUI case in JulyMerchant Street MusicFest teases lineupNicholas HuffmanCrash claims life of Iroquois County manFormer McNamara football coach Rood named coach for 8-man team at St. AnneChipotle gives up liquor license Images CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
