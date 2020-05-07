Daily Journal staff report
KANKAKEE — Sean Wirtz has been sworn in as a firefighter for the Kankakee Fire Department.
Wirtz grew up on the southside of Chicago. Serving the community has always been a goal for Wirtz as he started as a cadet with the Posen Fire Department when he was just 15 years old.
He graduated from Marist High School and took night classes as a senior to receive his Emergency Medical Technician license. After high school, Wirtz further trained through the fire academy and paramedic school. Before being hired by the City of Kankakee, he worked as a firefighter and paramedic for the village of Crestwood and the village of Posen in Illinois.
“We are happy to have firefighter Wirtz as a new addition in our department, especially during this critical time,” Bryan LaRoche, captain and training officer, said in a press release.
Wirtz’s father has been serving as a captain with the Chicago Fire Department for more than 22 years while his mother works in the Emergency Department for Little Company of Mary Hospital.
“I am the second oldest of four,” Wirtz said. “With the majority of my family being in the public service business, I’ve always wanted to be a firefighter ever since I could remember. I am blessed and very thankful to be hired for the Kankakee Fire Department. I really enjoy the diversity in the people of this city and geographically. I look forward to serving this beautiful city.”
“Our first responders are everyday heroes,” Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong said. “I am happy to welcome firefighter Sean Wirtz to the City of Kankakee as he continues his career. To take on such an important frontline role during this pandemic takes incredible courage and sacrifice.”
