East Riverwalk

The East Riverwalk is the first phase of The Currents of Kankakee project, which is the name of the proposed riverfront district along the Kankakee River. The riverwalk is an approximately 1-acre site on the southeast corner of the Schuyler Avenue and River Street intersection.

It will contain features such as a kayak/canoe landing, public restrooms, pavilion, riverfront walkways and an overlook area to view the river.