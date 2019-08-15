KANKAKEE — A Kankakee police report refers to video of a drug suspect who alleges three officers struck him. But the city now says it has no such footage in its possession.
In July, the Daily Journal requested reports and video in the case of Samuel Hines, 22, who was arrested in January at a local motel. The city provided the reports, but not the video, without giving an explanation.
After a follow-up request for the footage, the city replied this week it had no video in the case.
In response to Hines’ citizen’s complaint, Ronald Bartlett, the city police inspector, cleared the officers after an investigation. He referred to a seven-minute video interview in a squad car and a five-minute video in the county jail’s booking area.
Kristine Schmitz, who handles public records requests for the city, said she was told by the police department that it did not have the requested video.
Bartlett, a former state police investigator who works part time for the city, could not be reached for comment.
In his report, Bartlett said Hines appeared to be calm and gave no indication of any problem in the videos, which he said was a further indication that the officers did not strike him.
Police reports at the time indicated Hines was taken with “some force” after he resisted officers.
In his complaint, Hines said the three officers approached him and asked him to exit his car.
“Then when searching me, I was pushed and attacked by [the] three members of the gang unit,” he wrote in his complaint. All of them “punched and stomp[ed] on me for multiple minutes.”
In their reports, two of the officers said Hines was flailing his arms as he attempted to break free. Hines and one of the officers fell, causing the officer to cut his nose, reports said.
The third officer gave a different account, saying Hines hit one of the officers and both of them fell.
Police said Hines did not seek medical attention, even when asked.
He was charged with possessing methamphetamine and resisting a police officer.
Hines did not return a call for comment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!