KANKAKEE — A month later, Kankakee has yet to disclose records about an incident in which one firefighter allegedly attacked another during a fatal fire.
Late in the afternoon of Aug. 20, the Daily Journal filed a public records request for an internal affairs inspector’s report on the incident and a document indicating the final outcome of the disciplinary case.
Under state law, a public body must respond to a public records request within five business days, but it may extend the deadline under certain circumstances, which it has done twice. Its latest delay was to last until Sept. 13, but officials have yet to explain why they have not met the deadline.
It’s been 22 business days since the Daily Journal’s request.
The state Freedom of Information Act requires public bodies to either provide requested documents or explain why they cannot, including citing legal exemptions that allow secrecy.
Under the law, requesters can file complaints with the attorney general’s office if they believe a public body is violating the records law.
The incident in question was between fire department Lts. Nathan Boyce and Michelle Giese. Specifically, the newspaper requested Giese’s grievance related to the incident, the document showing the final outcome of the grievance, and the city’s internal affairs inspector’s report on the incident.
The city said previously it was delaying release of the documents because it would require employees to search a “substantial number” of records and black out portions of documents that are exempt from disclosure under state law.
If the past is a guide, the city will release the internal affairs inspector’s report. Earlier in the summer, the city disclosed the inspector’s report on an incident in which a suspect accused three officers of beating him up. After an investigation, the inspector cleared the officers.
Under state law, the city is required to release a document indicating the final outcome of cases in which discipline is imposed. According to a federal lawsuit by Giese, the fire department gave Boyce a one-day suspension — on the day of his choice — for allegedly attacking her during a fatal fire last October.
The lawsuit said a disciplinary document in the incident stated Boyce assaulted and battered another firefighter while on duty.
If the city releases such a document, it would indicate that some sort of attack occurred, even though a city attorney recently said the lawsuit’s allegations were “unfounded.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!