KANKAKEE — The Kankakee City Council shut its doors during a closed session Tuesday, but that failed to keep the discussions secret.
The first part of the session — perhaps as much as 15 minutes — was broadcast on local cable TV until officials were notified and realized the mistake.
During the broadcast portion of the closed session, city attorney Mike McGrath told aldermen not to comment about a federal lawsuit that alleged a male firefighter attacked a female firefighter during a fatal fire.
Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong was not at Tuesday’s meeting because of a health issue. The meeting was chaired by Alderman Carl Brown, D-7.
Last week, the Daily Journal interviewed six of the 14 aldermen about the lawsuit. They said the city hadn’t told them about the litigation, with most of them saying they learned about it in the newspaper. A few, including Alderman Tyler Tall, D-5, contended the one-day suspension punishment for the male firefighter, Lt. Nathan Boyce, was not harsh enough.
In an interview Wednesday, Tall said the lawyer’s scolding might have a chilling effect for others, but not him.
“No one can tell me what to say or when to say it,” Tall said. “I won’t be censored by them. I won’t be intimidated by them.”
Two other city council members confirmed Tall’s version of the closed session, but declined further comment.
Tall said any citizen should be able to submit a public records request for the video of the closed session because the city already released it to the public through its broadcast.
“If any residents want to know, they should be able to get that information. No one should be left in the dark,” Tall said.
The Daily Journal has filed a request for the video.
Under state law, the Kankakee City Council can only discuss limited subjects in closed session. Everything else must be addressed in public.
It is unclear why the attorney, McGrath, of suburban law firm Odelson & Sterk, discussed handling of media behind closed doors. In an email, the Daily Journal asked him to cite the exemption under the state Open Meetings Act that allows such a discussion in closed session. He did not respond.
Earlier this year, McGrath chastised Alderman Dave Crawford, R-3, for speaking about the issue of code officer certifications with the Daily Journal. The lawyer said the alderman was referring to an issue that was being discussed in negotiations with the code officers union and thus not a subject for public discussion by aldermen.
McGrath even suggested that an official who reveals closed-session matters is in violation of the state’s open meetings law — an assertion that the attorney general’s office appears to contradict.
Crawford later said he and others on the council figured Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong was trying to scare aldermen from speaking.
The federal lawsuit, the subject of the closed session, was filed in July by Lt. Michelle Giese. She alleged the attack occurred during a fire in the early evening of Oct. 18 at a three-story, 100-unit building in the 100 block of West Mertens Street. An elderly woman perished in the blaze.
According to the lawsuit, while Giese was helping a woman who had caught fire, Lt. Boyce incoherently screamed at Giese. He allegedly picked up Giese by her shoulder harness, lifted her off her feet and shoved her into the wall.
The lawsuit alleges Boyce refused to let Giese go and the two fell around the corner into a bathroom hallway, letting other firefighters get through.
The lawsuit also said Fire Chief Damon Schuldt later told union members Boyce’s one-day suspension was to ensure that the fire and police commission and city administration were not notified of the incident and that it was kept out of public view.
Last week, Mayor Wells-Armstrong said in her monthly video that the Daily Journal should not have written about the federal lawsuit because it does not benefit the community.
City officials have not commented on the particulars of the lawsuit, but McGrath said in an email this week that the allegations are unfounded.
