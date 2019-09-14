KANKAKEE — As the 2019 audit nears its due date to the state, the Kankakee administration has yet to turn in its 2018 financial document.
The Kankakee administration’s tardiness has not gone unnoticed by finance organizations. As a result, Standard & Poor’s Financial Services, a chief bond rating organization, has suspended the city’s general obligation bond debt rating.
In a legal notice posted by the Electronic Municipal Market Access, a service of the Municipal Securities Rating Board, the notice explained the city’s “A-” bond rating was suspended as of Aug. 26.
A rating suspension does not imply that the entity is not servicing its debt obligations or that its financial position has deteriorated, but rather that it has failed to provide important information, such as an audit.
The city’s missing audit is for the fiscal year ending April 30, 2018.
Investment grade bonds are rated “AAA”, “AA” or “A.” These grades mean they are low risk and easier to sell to prospective investors. Bonds rated below the A-level ultimately costs the selling organization more in interest payments to the buyer.
City comptroller Elizabeth Kubal acknowledged the tardiness of the fiscal document. She said she expects the audit to be sent to the state comptroller within the next four weeks or so.
Bonds are ways governmental bodies can borrow money. A bond basically is akin to a municipal mortgage: the governmental bodies gets cash now and pays it back to the organization that purchased the debt.
While it might be reasonable for the required audit for the fiscal year ending in 2019 to not yet be completed (it is due the end of October), the audit for 2018 is certainly late.
The last audit turned in by the city was for the final year of the Nina Epstein administration.
In an email response from Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong she wrote that Kubal, who’s been with the city for six years, has become the “default” person for the city and is handling many function as staff has decreased.
She noted Kubal has assumed job functions such as human resources and Community Development Agency duties.
“During my administration, I have found the city’s operational systems are not adequate for a 2019 city of Kankakee. This is an active administration which has resulted in an increased workload to address grants, grants and payroll reporting, TIFs (Tax Increment Financing) and FOIAs (Freedom of Information Act requests).”
The mayor added Kubal is heavily relied upon for financial data regarding historical practices and any economic development projects. She called Kubal a key team member in addressing collective bargaining, economic incentive and capital expenditures meetings.
“The comptroller is completing her portions of the audit this week and the city anticipates having a response from the auditors by the end of October 2019,” she added.
Alderman Tyler Tall Sr., D-5, a vocal critic of Wells-Armstrong, has consistently voted against all city expenses. He explained he does this because of the lack of approved audits.
“Until we have a certified (up-to-date) audit, I will continue to vote against all expenses,” Tall said.
Alderman David Crawford, R-3, who also has voted against bill payments, said missing audits can signal improper expenses.
A financial audit is an examination of the financial records of a governmental unit that is conducted in accordance with generally accepted auditing standards.
Basically, an audit is an inspection of all revenue and expenses for a budget year.
The suspension of a bond rating does not mean the city is in default on its debt obligation.
Audit reports are not the only financial documents which have not been filed by Kankakee.
The city has also failed to file its annual fiscal reports as required by the state for these same year with the Illinois Comptroller’s Office.
Of Kankakee County’s 16 municipalities, only Kankakee, Limestone and Hopkins Park have failed to file the 2018 report.
Annual Financial Reports, as required by the Illinois Fiscal Responsibility Report Card Act, requires all local governments to submit the annual report card.
The annual reports are self-reported financial records, summarizing the revenues, expenditures, fund balance and debt service.
