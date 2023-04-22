Under overcast skies and chilly temperatures, a gathering of about 30 people emptied out of a Greyhound bus on a narrow rural road in western Kankakee County.

Stepping off the bus, farmers and community leaders were ready to participate in the Kankakee County Soil and Water Conservation District’s Conservation Farm Tour held recently. Many people had not much of an idea of what they were looking at other than it was a vacant farm field, except for some vegetation — cereal rye to be more exact — growing there.

Farm owner Doug Flageole was about to give this group — composed mainly of nonfarmers — a very quick Farming 101 lesson.

Lee Provost, an award-winning reporter, has been writing local news stories for The Daily Journal since 1988. He is a lifelong resident of the region. Provost can be reached at lprovost@daily-journal.com.

