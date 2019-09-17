KANKAKEE — The city this past week tore down a rundown house in west Kankakee, something neighbors long had wanted to happen.
The demolition crew leveled the house at 480 S. Roosevelt Ave., leaving some of the trees standing.
Its roof and back back porch were caved in. So was one of the walls.
The house was full of garbage, and the backyard was overgrown.
And then, there were the cats — dead ones.
“They took the car out of the garage and hauled it away. There were numerous cats underneath the wheels,” Alderman Larry Osenga, R-3, said in an interview. “There were coolers full of dead cats. The [owner] had wrapped them up in cellophane.”
The neighbors complained about the smell. And they said their property values had fallen as a result.
No one lived in the house in its final years. The owner was Joyce Snodgrass. Neighbors say she stays in an apartment a few blocks away.
The Daily Journal wrote about the situation in April.
“Once the newspaper article appeared, things started moving faster,” Osenga said. “The neighbors are ecstatic.”
Bill Rainbolt, who lives on Foley Avenue behind Snodgrass’ house, is among the neighbors.
“The house was dirty, musty and full of feral cats,” he said in an interview Monday. “Now, it’s down. This is the solution everyone was looking for.”
The city began legal action against the property in 2016. It called the house “dangerous and unsafe.”
