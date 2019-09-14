KANKAKEE — Thousands of cable customers could have watched part of last week’s Kankakee City Council closed session, which was mistakenly broadcast. But the city wants no one else to see it.
The Daily Journal requested the video, but the city denied the newspaper. Among other things, it is citing the secrecy of attorney-client communications.
“The city is maintaining the confidentiality of the video recording of the closed session (which) still exists and has not made it available to the public,” the city’s letter said.
Last week, the first part of the session — perhaps as much as 15 minutes — was broadcast on local cable TV until officials were notified and realized the mistake.
During the broadcast portion of the closed session, city attorney Mike McGrath told aldermen not to comment about a federal lawsuit that alleged a male firefighter attacked a female firefighter during a fatal fire.
The meeting was chaired by Alderman Carl Brown, D-7, sitting in for Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong, who was absent because of a health issue.
Aldermen interviewed said they found out about the federal lawsuit from a Daily Journal story.
Under state law, the City Council can only discuss limited subjects in closed session. Everything else must be addressed in public.
It is unclear why the attorney, McGrath, of suburban law firm Odelson & Sterk, discussed handling of media behind closed doors. In an email, the Daily Journal asked him to cite the exemption under the state Open Meetings Act that allows such a discussion in closed session. He did not respond.
In an interview last week, Alderman Tyler Tall, D-5, said any citizen should be able to submit a public records request for the video of the closed session because the city already released it to the public through its broadcast.
“If any residents want to know, they should be able to get that information. No one should be left in the dark,” Tall said.
