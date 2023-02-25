Legacy Banquet Hall (copy)

Legacy Banquet Hall and Lounge at 1060 E. Birch St., Kankakee, had its Class E liquor license application approved this week by the Kankakee City Council.

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

KANKAKEE — A Class E liquor license, meaning a license to sell alcohol only during planned events, was granted to Legacy Banquet Hall Inc., on the city’s north side.

At Tuesday’s Kankakee City Council meeting, council members approved the license by an 8-4 vote with one abstention for the establishment at 1060 E. Birch St.

The license, however, does not mean the banquet hall will be up and running just yet.

Lee Provost, an award-winning reporter, has been writing local news stories for The Daily Journal since 1988. He is a lifelong resident of the region. Provost can be reached at lprovost@daily-journal.com.

