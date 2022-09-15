KANKAKEE — A Tuesday meeting between leadership of the city of Kankakee and Fortitude Community Outreach resulted in the homeless shelter organization recommitting to development of a new shelter building at North Washington Avenue.

Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis also noted the hope is Fortitude can extend its stay at the former St. Paul’s Lutheran School site in downtown Kankakee by an additional shelter season as the entities work toward gaining the needed funding to construct the building on North Washington. The extension of an additional year of shelter at St. Paul’s would need the OK from the church board.

Fortitude had initially planned to build a new complex in the 100 block of North Washington and have it ready for the start of the shelter season, which was slated to begin in about two weeks, on Oct. 1.

