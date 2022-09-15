KANKAKEE — A Tuesday meeting between leadership of the city of Kankakee and Fortitude Community Outreach resulted in the homeless shelter organization recommitting to development of a new shelter building at North Washington Avenue.
Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis also noted the hope is Fortitude can extend its stay at the former St. Paul’s Lutheran School site in downtown Kankakee by an additional shelter season as the entities work toward gaining the needed funding to construct the building on North Washington. The extension of an additional year of shelter at St. Paul’s would need the OK from the church board.
Fortitude had initially planned to build a new complex in the 100 block of North Washington and have it ready for the start of the shelter season, which was slated to begin in about two weeks, on Oct. 1.
Plans to construct an approximate $575,000 building to serve as the new shelter on North Washington were scrapped several months ago due to skyrocketing costs of building materials, which raised the project to $1.2 million.
It was that factor which led Fortitude leadership to explore existing properties, including the former United Faith Pentecostal Church, 1284 S. Fourth Ave.
Those plans were recently rejected when the Kankakee Planning Board turned down by a 6-2 vote a change-of-zoning request needed to operate the shelter at the Fourth Avenue location.
On Tuesday, Curtis projected Fortitude needs $300,000 to $500,000 to construct the shelter on North Washington. He said the city is leading an effort with “several entities” to see if that funding can be gained.
Curtis declined to specify the organizations involved in the talks.
The city administration have been vocal that homelessness is not a situation only in Kankakee, but throughout the region. The city is seeking what it has described as a “regional solution.”
Curtis said the city and Fortitude would meet again in two to three weeks for further discussions. The goal of the city and Fortitude is to have the 2022-23 shelter season resolved by mid-October.
In a Tuesday Facebook post, Dawn Broers, Fortitude’s executive director, wrote that things are moving in a positive direction.
She noted a special planning board meeting would be held so the city council could approve the needed conditional use permit to continue operating the shelter at St. Paul’s. If that time frame is met, the council could formally adopt the request at its Oct. 17 meeting.
This time frame would allow the shelter to be open by Nov. 1.
“We are very pleased to hear that there are folks working behind the scenes to try and source funds among municipalities that will bridge the funding gap to make the new building feasible, and of course, hoping for construction costs to decrease, but there is hope,” she wrote.
She added: “I can tell you that today [Tuesday] is the first day in awhile that I feel some confidence in plans for our 2022-23 shelter season!”
The St. Paul’s shelter has housed up to 18 people, on a five-night-a-week basis. The shelter operates a 6:30 p.m. to 7 a.m. schedule. Occupants can receive dinner and breakfast.
In a previous Facebook post on Sunday, Broers stated she would not seek an additional year at the St. Paul location because she believed she would be going back on the promise she made to the city regarding seeking continued homeless shelter in downtown Kankakee.
