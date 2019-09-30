KANKAKEE — The Kankakee City Council, as expected, approved the 3-percent sales tax on prospective recreational marijuana sales beginning Jan. 1.
And, there might be a little benefit attached to it.
After the city council approved the tax by an 11-0 vote at Friday’s special meeting, Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong said if enough sales are made, the tax could lead to a reduction in the unpopular $35 per vehicle sticker fee.
The tax on recreational marijuana sales would not begin until Jan. 1, the date when marijuana sales will be legal. Currently, only sales of medical marijuana are legal in Illinois.
Officials across the state have been unable to state with any certainty how much tax revenue will come in from what’s been an illegal market. That will change as the state put the wheels in motion to legalize its sale.
Communities have the ability to not allow the sale of marijuana within their borders, but it will be legal to consume it within a private residence throughout the state beginning in 2020.
Yet, the city still has much work to do. The council Ordinance Committee will be discussing various rules regarding where and when a retail outlet can operate.
However, the mayor said if revenues comes in, perhaps it can help ease the vehicle sticker, which brings in about $475,000 annually.
The sticker tax, she noted, has always been a point of contention. She said some of the tax could help reduce the amount residents have to pay for the tax. New vehicle stickers must be purchased prior to July 1 to avoid a ticket.
The council needed the special Friday meeting because for the tax to go into effect on Jan. 1, an ordinance had to be submitted to the Illinois Department of Revenue prior to Oct. 1.
