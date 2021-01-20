KANKAKEE — Officials with the Kankakee Fire Department say they are in dire need of a new pumper, but the department will have to wait a few months to purchase the new truck.
Efforts to approve the immediate purchase of a new pumper truck for $557,787 fell short of the necessary vote at the Kankakee City Council meeting on Tuesday via Zoom. Normally, purchases of more than $20,000 need to go out for bid by city ordinance, but they can also be approved by a vote of two-thirds of the council members.
“We’re going to lose more than we’re going to save if we delay it,” said Alderman Carl Brown before the vote. “That’s my opinion.”
After much debate among council members and a presentation by Fire Chief Damon Schuldt, the measure failed by an 8-6 vote, which is 57 percent.
Aldermen Chris Curtis, Tyler Tall, Dave Crawford and Larry Osenga said they want such a large purchase to go out for bid.
“My concern is, we have a duty to the residents to get the very best deal possible,” Curtis said. “... There’s a reason that you have a city statute that says anything over $20,000 needs to go out to bid. In a time of COVID right now, I can’t believe there are a lot of municipalities that are spending a half a million dollars.
“ ... If we can save $20,000 or $25,000 or 50 [thousand], that’s a lot of money. We have a duty to bid out expensive items.”
Schuldt said the department was using a procurement service cooperative that helps to make government purchases more efficient. He said the coop does some of the legwork that a bidding process would do.
“We just didn’t get one price,” Schuldt said. “We sent out request for proposals to eight different vendors. If you went out to sealed bids, those are likely going to be the same vendors that are going to be bidding on it anyway.”
Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong said there are exceptions to the bidding process that are allowed with the two-thirds vote, and the fire department pumper truck purchase falls into that category.
Tall said the pumper purchase was just too big not to go out to bid.
“We’re talking about making a tremendous purchase here,” he said. “A half a million dollars is a lot of money during this day and time. I understand public safety, and I understand the needs. ... We need to stop, and take the bids that we need to get.”
Schuldt said the current truck is a 2005 model and has more than 140,000 miles. It required a $20,000 repair earlier this year, is in need of a radiator repair and is leaking oil.
“This wasn’t my decision [on the purchase], it was a collective decision by our [public safety] committee,” Schuldt said. “They vetted all the proposals.”
Initially, the motion was for the purchase of the new pumper and also have the current truck sent back to the manufacturer to be refurbished for an additional $299,000. The refurbishment would take at least 18 months due to a backlog, and payment would be made at that time.
The motion was amended to just vote on the purchase of a new truck and consider the refurbishment at a later time. With the vote failing, the purchase of the new truck will now have to go out for bid. No time frame for that process was discussed.
