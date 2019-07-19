As Kankakee’s downtown area tax increment financing district has moved into place with the goal of helping aid the proposed Riverfront development, what happened to the sought-after East Court Street TIF?
The pursuit has not ended, noted city planner Mike Hoffman.
Hoffman noted this week the city simply scrapped the first version of the proposed East Court TIF district as numerous suggestions came forward regarding the need to make the district much more expansive.
“It’s to be determined how much we will add in property,” he said.
It is hoped the Kankakee City Council could OK this new TIF district prior to the end of 2019.
The initial proposal for the East Court TIF district included 545 acres. Much of the acreage was in and around East Court’s Interstate 57 interchange.
Hoffman said the response he has received since the concept was floated has grown considerably. He said while there are no specifics at this point, this new TIF could extend east along East Court nearly to the downtown area.
Anyone who has their eyes open as they travel through that stretch should quickly realize there is a need to aid development.
While TIF districts often have been criticized as unneeded or misused development tools, the East Court area is exactly why TIF came into place. This is an area where development likely will not happen without some assistance.
Basically, a TIF district is a public financing method for a designated area in which development is being sought. The creation of a TIF district allows a municipality to collect increased property taxes from that designated area and set the money aside for potential development or improvements in the area which it was collected.
A TIF district has a lifespan of 23 years. The city currently has six TIF districts, with the 293-acre Riverfront TIF having just been established.
A report by Teska Associates Inc., of Plainfield, the group assisting Kankakee to create the new TIFs, noted the originally proposed East Court TIF had equalized assessed valuation of $7.8 million in 2017. This same region had an EAV of $8.3 million in 2012, a drop of 6 percent.
Those figures, Hoffman said, show a need for help.
I know I’m showing my age here, but East Court was once a thriving business district. It had considerable retail developments, dining and entertainment options, motels and new car dealerships.
During the course of the past 30 to 40 years, many of these tax-generating businesses have moved. Few have been replaced.
Putting it bluntly, the East Court entrance provides a poor first impression of Kankakee to those entering town there.
If Kankakee has any hope of revitalization, the area must be addressed. The city’s future depends on it.
• • •
Barbi Brewer-Watson, executive director of Kankakee’s Community Development Agency, has been appointed as the city’s representative to the South Suburban Land Bank.
Brewer-Watson’s appointed was approved at Monday’s Kankakee City Council meeting.
The city has been a part of the land bank for two years, but did not have a person participating with the organization. The organization meets quarterly. Brewer-Watson, the former CEO of the Kankakee County Chamber of Commerce, has been the CDA director since April 2019.
There is no fee to be a land bank member.
The land banks are a mechanism to strategically acquire properties, return them to productive use, reduce blight and increase property values.
Land banks have grown out of the need to address the expanding inventory of vacant and abandoned properties. The first land banks were organized in St. Louis, Louisville and Atlanta.
These banks are a relatively new tool for community development in addressing both the problems caused in the real estate market and reforms that are needed to break the cycle of decline that often result from tax sale processes.
The Land Bank Feasibility Study noted the latest generation of land banks take on the need to update public policies to redirect control of tax-foreclosed properties from investors who do not have a stake in the community.
Formed in 2012, the South Suburban Land Bank has 25 communities as members. Among those are Crete, Joliet, University Park and Tinley Park.
• • •
A conditional use permit request by Ernesto Martinez-Aguilar, of St. Anne, to operate a used car dealership at 1004 W. Station St., the property immediately south of the Dairy Queen, was denied.
Kankakee City Council members told the businessman they were not opposed to the car dealership business, but rather the location. They felt the lot was too small to operate the size of business Martinez-Arguilar sought.
The businessman said he wanted to have 30 cars on the lot. The lot is large enough for about 20, the city planner noted.
Officials felt cars there would become a hazard for traffic there because views could be obstructed. Council members informed Martinez-Arguilar there are several locations within the city to operate his planned business.
The permit request had previously been rejected 5-0 by the Kankakee Planning Board. By a 13-0 vote, the council also turned down the conditional use permit.
The location has been vacant for at least a year. It has been the location for several short-lived restaurants businesses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!