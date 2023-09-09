Chris Kidwell (copy) (copy)
Chief Chris Kidwell

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

KANKAKEE — Kankakee police officers who live in the city may soon be allowed to take the Ford Explorer squad vehicles home.

While the vehicles are not intended to be used as a personal car — meaning not designed to make trips to the grocery store or to visits family or friends — the SUVs would be parked outside the officer’s residence during non-duty hours.

At this week’s Kankakee City Council Public Safety Committee, council members continued their discussion from Tuesday’s council meeting regarding efforts to increase safety.

