KANKAKEE — Crime has declined in Kankakee and there are numbers to prove it as the 2019 annual report from the Kankakee Police Department has been released.
Police Chief Frank Kosman reported that while the decline was far from overwhelming, reported crimes dropped from 1,061 in 2018 to 1,054 in 2019.
The crimes — which include murder, criminal sexual assault, robbery, aggravated assault and battery, burglary, theft, auto theft and arson — have actually been declining for the past five years.
In 2014, these categories accounted for 1,468 offenses. With the 2019 total of 1,054, the figure represents a drop within the eight categories of 28 percent.
Additionally, the Part II report, which tracks crime statistics largely considered the less serious categories such as simple battery, deception, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct, protection violations, intimidation, weapons, gambling, liquor control and ordinance violations, offenses dropped by 5 percent from 2018.
The decline in these numerous categories dropped from 3,356 in 2018 to 3,184 in 2019, Kosman noted.
While one criminal offense would be considered one too many by most residents, Kosman said the trend is certainly headed in the right direction.
The chief, however, noted gun violence continues to remain problematic.
He noted shots-fired calls for service reports increased year-over-year from 275 to 332. Shots fired reports increase in each month of 2019 versus 2018 except for declines in January, March, April and June.
Further, Kosman noted, actual reports being filed regarding shots fired increased from 80 in 2018 to 120 in 2019 — a 50 percent jump.
He noted the difference between a shots fired call for service and a shots fired report is that upon arrival, police actually found evidence — such as a shell casing or a bullet hole — of a weapon having been fired.
“Shots fired is simply too high and that’s an issue we are trying to address,” the chief said after the meeting.
In an effort to help deal with gun violence crimes, the department is hoping to acquire through a $50,000 grant application a “shot spotter” program which would help police learn when guns are being fired.
The system notifies the department almost immediately to the firing of a gun and through its technology triangulates where the sound came from. It gives police a fighting chance in finding the finger that pulled the trigger.
But regardless of city’s downtown trend of crime statistics, Kosman said the numbers are still far from acceptable.
Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong would second that statement.
“Public safety is our priority and the fact it came down is wonderful,” she said. She noted the department continues to build relationships within the neighborhoods through a renewed emphasis on community policing and that effort seems to be paying dividends.
“Violent crime is down. Homicides are down and for that we are grateful.” But, she noted, the city’s effort needs more than a one-pronged approach. While efforts to build relationships within the community are moving forward, so are the efforts to make strides with the city’s youth.
Those efforts began early this year, but, of course, the COVID-19 issue hit and it put the brakes on the department’s and the city’s ability to meet with this group.
“We are working on a lot of things to make our city attractive and this is certainly one of them,” she said.
And, she noted, the city’s way of policing will likely evolve as well.
“We have to police differently and that requires more training. This is not about apprehending subjects, but de-escalating situations. The whole approach to policing across the nation is different.”
The department is the largest consumer of tax dollars in the city. It had a budget of $11.8 million, of which $6.4 million was dedicated to personnel.
