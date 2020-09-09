Lee Provost
KANKAKEE — The Kankakee City Council’s meeting broadcast on Comcast’s Channel 4 was lost for about 5 minutes on Tuesday.
At 9 p.m. Tuesday, during the middle of a discussion during the virtual meeting, Comcast programming switched to its community bulletin board broadcast.
The city had allotted two hours to complete its meeting, but due to the large number of letters the mayor read aloud during the public comment portion of the meeting regarding the proposed homeless shelter, the meeting ran considerably longer.
Once the city’s technical staff was alerted the public feed was lost, it took less than five minutes for it to be restored and brought back to the cable channel.
The council meeting concluded at 9:49 p.m. The meeting began at 7 p.m.
