The city of Kankakee is holding a special City Council meeting at 5:30 p.m. Friday at the Donald E. Green Public Safety Building, 385 E. Oak St. on the second floor.
The meeting is regarding two items:
* The Kankakee Colts youth football team is requesting permission to host its annual homecoming parade on Oct. 5, beginning at the Lincoln Cultural Center to Court Street, west to Harrison Avenue and north to Old Fair Park.
* Ordinance amending Chapter 31 (taxation) of the municipal code of the city of Kankakee, Illinois, imposing a municipal cannabis retailers' occupation tax.
