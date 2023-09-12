KANKAKEE — An order for a $2.3-million aerial fire truck has been placed for the Kankakee Fire Department fleet.
This past week, the Kankakee City Council unanimously approved the purchase of the truck, which will come equipped with a 100-foot aerial ladder. The new truck will replace the department’s 1998 truck, said fire Chief Bryan LaRoche.
The truck has been ordered through Pierce Manufacturing Inc., of Appleton, Wis.
However, residents should not expect to see the truck in this year’s downtown Christmas parade, or even 2024’s event.
LaRoche said the city will likely not take delivery of the ladder truck for three to four years.
What mode of payment the city will use to purchase the truck has yet to be decided.
The method of payment, most likely either a short-term loan or the use of cash reserves has not been identified at this point. The council’s Budget Committee is expected to settle on its payment option at Monday’s committee meeting.
The perk for paying for the truck out of cash reserves, Mayor Chris Curtis said, is a pre-payment option would earn the city about a $200,000 discount, reducing the vehicle’s cost to $2.1 million.
Thus far in his tenure, Curtis has opted to pay off major capital items sooner rather than later. He said by the time a long-term loan is paid off on a piece of equipment like a fire truck, it is about time to have it replaced.
Whatever the payment mode, there is no question the price is high.
LaRoche had anticipated receiving at least two bids for the truck, but Pierce was the only company to bid. He had expected bidding to come in the $2-million range.
“It’s ridiculous,” LaRoche said of the sticker price.
But, he said, the department needs the truck.
“It’s very needed,” he said. “It’s a very expensive ask, but we can’t be without it.”
The chief also said the current 1998 model truck is simply nearing the end of its useful life.
He said for the past 10 or so years, costly maintenance has been needed to keep the ladder truck certified. He is fearful the truck will soon be impossible to keep in service, as needed parts are becoming far more scarce due to the truck’s age.
LaRoche said testing for the truck’s pump and its ladder continually becomes more difficult to pass.
The city’s 50-member fire department also has two pumper trucks, a refurbished 2005 model and a 2022 pumper.
Once the new ladder truck arrives, LaRoche said the thought is the existing truck would be kept in service as a reserve truck. Its fate once it becomes decertified is not known at this point.