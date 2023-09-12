KANKAKEE — An order for a $2.3-million aerial fire truck has been placed for the Kankakee Fire Department fleet.

This past week, the Kankakee City Council unanimously approved the purchase of the truck, which will come equipped with a 100-foot aerial ladder. The new truck will replace the department’s 1998 truck, said fire Chief Bryan LaRoche.

The truck has been ordered through Pierce Manufacturing Inc., of Appleton, Wis.

