KANKAKEE — A $34.4-million 2024 budget — nearly $2 million more than the 2023 document — which is highlighted by the removal of the $450,000 generated by the vehicle sticker tax, was unanimously approved Monday by the Kankakee City Council.

The budget also included $175,000 for a planned special U.S. Census, as Kankakee leadership has disputed the severity of its population declining below the 25,000 level.

Budget highlights also include $150,000 for the new two-person Office of Violence Prevention, which will work closely with the Kankakee Police Department, as well as $2 million earmarked for capital projects.

