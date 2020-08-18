KANKAKEE — By the slimmest of margin, the Kankakee City Council finally has its 2021 budget in place.
On Monday, by a razor-thin 8-6 vote, the council approved the $27.2 million budget, which has a scant $20,668 of surplus. The city’s new budget year actually began May 1, but the council does not typically adopt its budget until July.
Municipalities were given an extension by the state due to the pandemic. New budgets are not required to be adopted until after the pandemic is declared over.
The council had been encouraged prior to the vote to have the document tabled for at least one more meeting by Budget Committee Chairman Mike O’Brien, D-2, so more fiscal data could be reviewed and analyzed regarding what the COVID-19 pandemic is doing to city sales tax receipts as well as learning at what pace the second installment of property taxes would be coming in.
The second installment of property taxes is due by Sept. 3.
O’Brien’s suggestion, however, never took root and instead the council voted to adopt the document.
Voting in favor of budget were: Carl Brown, D-7; Fred Tetter, D-7; Mike Cobbs, D-6; Carmen Lewis, D-5; Danita Grant Swanson, R-4; Staci Gall, D-2; Cherry Malone Marshall, D-1; and Michael Prude, D-1.
Voting in opposition were: Chris Curtis, R-6; Tyler Tall, D-5; Jim Faford, R-4; Larry Osenga, R-3; David Crawford, R-3; and O’Brien.
O’Brien noted that unaudited figures from the recently completed FY 2019 showed the city had projected a budget surplus of $45,374. As of Monday, the city’s 2019 budget was coming in with budget debt of $247,424.
He noted by comparison, FY 2019 will be considered a good year when compared to the COVID-19 economic slowdown for the months of May, June, July and what may unfold in the coming months.
After the meeting, Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong was asked if she was concerned with the budget’s narrow passage. She said she was not.
“I’m not concerned by the vote. As we have always said, the budget can be amended,” she said. “I’m very comfortable with the budget.”
The need to get the budget adopted was more than just about having a spending document to operate the city by. Having a budget in place is needed to sell government obligation bonds and the city will soon be going to the bond market to sell up to $10.5 million of GO bonds.
The city is targeted these monies for Eastridge Drive improvements in east Kankakee at the site of the proposed Ricky Rockets Fuel Center. Additional monies are being targeted for road work throughout the city, police cars, police body cameras, a new fire engine, fire radios and other public safety purchases.
A portion of the bond money would also be used for planning consultants and engineer work for projects included in the bonds.
Government bonds are not unlike residents using credit cards. Purchases are made on a credit card and the debt is paid off over time with interest added onto the balance.
The administration is also seeking to refinance up to $16.3 million of existing bond debt to at a lower interest rate — which would reduce annual bond payments — if lower rates present themselves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!