Citizen Spotlight: Charleszetta Williams

Charleszetta Williams stands for a portrait at the YMCA where she is longtime a member and volunteer. "It's a great organization, nationwide," she said. 

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

This line of scripture, from Ecclesiastes 3:12, is how Kankakee resident Charleszetta Williams lives her life.

After working for 39 years as a social worker for the state of Illinois — many of those years spent at Shapiro Development Center — Williams, 69, keeps her days busy by giving back to the community. She volunteers at the Kankakee YMCA, Catholic Charities and Morning Star Baptist Church.

Even when she worked full time, she still loaded her schedule with time to give back.

