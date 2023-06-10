This line of scripture, from Ecclesiastes 3:12, is how Kankakee resident Charleszetta Williams lives her life.
After working for 39 years as a social worker for the state of Illinois — many of those years spent at Shapiro Development Center — Williams, 69, keeps her days busy by giving back to the community. She volunteers at the Kankakee YMCA, Catholic Charities and Morning Star Baptist Church.
Even when she worked full time, she still loaded her schedule with time to give back.
“It’s all about helping each other, being there for each other,” she said.
When her mother died unexpectedly at age 40, Williams, the oldest of 10 children, stepped up to take care of her family. Living in the Harlem neighborhood of New York City at the time, Williams and her grandmother looked after the other nine siblings.
However, Williams never felt resentful for having to care for her siblings — she instead looks at it with gratitude.
“I learned [while raising my siblings], like the Bible says, nothing is impossible. With faith, you can get through it.”
Williams was in college at this time, but she didn’t let the extra responsibilities take her from her goals. These were the times she turned to Ecclesiastes.
“That’s what I’ve always lived by,” Williams said. “Being the oldest of 10, it came down to taking care of the younger children and I was still able to fulfill my goals.”
Eventually receiving her bachelor’s in psychology from Wilmington College in Ohio, Williams then obtained a master’s in social work from University of Illinois at Chicago.
Her siblings followed her academic example.
“Most of us kids have master’s. I have a brother who was a brigadier general, a sister who is daycare teacher in Chicago, a sister with a master’s in social work and [one] brother has bachelor’s in business,” she said.
For this, Williams gives credit to her grandmother, who would often tell her grandkids, “An education is something no one can take away from you.”
Williams also has a sister who is an ordained minister who has written a book.
“I just thank God we’ve come as far as we have,” she said.
Because her grandmother had family in the Kankakee area, Williams and her siblings eventually moved from their home base of Harlem to the Midwest.
“I came to visit [Kankakee] and thought it seemed like a great place to raise my brothers and sisters,” said Williams, who had one child of her own by the time she moved.
NOW IN KANKAKEE
Moving to Kankakee in the 1970s, Williams quickly acclimated to the area. She began at Shapiro Developmental Center in 1978 and, in 1981, she married her husband, George, a former Momence school teacher who now teaches at Kankakee School District 111’s S.A.L.T. Alternative Education Program.
In 2001, Williams started working for a prevention program and did more statewide work with grants that Illinois provided to community programs.
She and George raised two sons and two daughters and now have four grandsons.
“I love being a grandmother,” Williams said.
Her oldest daughter followed in Mom’s footsteps and now works at Shapiro. Her younger daughter lives in Michigan and has a PhD. Her son, Courtney, is co-owner of C&L Fine Goods in downtown Kankakee, and her youngest son is in the Navy, stationed in Jackson, Miss., where Williams was born.
“It’s a great place to raise a family,” she said of Kankakee.
Being that she wasn’t born and raised in the area, Williams was able to come to town with an objective perspective. With that, she’s able to reflect on the changes she’s seen in the area over the last four decades.
“I look around town and things aren’t as good as I think they should be. There are boarded up homes. Then I see other things, like what’s happening at the Y and the city, like what’s happening around the river. I see that there’s good as well as bad that’s happening,” she said.
“I’m excited about things that are happening and definitely hopeful that things will continue to improve … but only if people will become involved and not just complain and saying, ‘It’s always been like that.’”
Williams goes to the Y five days a week for exercise, volunteer opportunities and socialization. She does yoga, cardio, swimming and Tai Chi. She tends to the plants throughout the building and takes care of the senior room.
In this room is where Key City Toastmasters meets twice per month, and Williams has been part of this organization for at least 20 years.
“I joined to improve speaking skills on the job and stayed with it,” she said.
She spent years taking her children, and now her grandchildren, to participate in activities at the YMCA. One of her grandsons is now a camp counselor for the Y’s summer program.
AROUND TOWN
When not at the Y, Williams can be found giving back in various capacities. Last year, she began working with a community garden at Morning Star.
This year, the garden has doubled in size, and Williams said the goal is to provide fresh fruits and vegetables to the church and the community.
“On the north side of Kankakee that needs a lot of help, we’ve been able to pass out food to the church and community,” she said.
“And for this city girl to do something like [gardening],” she laughed, “that is not my background.”
She is also a senior companion through Catholic Charities, and she has two senior clients she often visits with and assists with trips to the doctor or grocery store.
How does she find all this time?
“You just do it! As the scripture says, it makes you happy. You just find the time,” she said.
She’s grateful to be where she is, especially with her mom passing away at a young age.
“I’m very grateful to be 69, because my mom only made it to 40. I’m not embarrassed by my age, I’m grateful.”
Much of her tenacity to give back comes from a choir director at the family’s church back in New York. This mentor, Williams said, was encouraging and inspiring and motivated the kids to stay in school and do good for others.
“When we saw how she helped us, it definitely encouraged us to do good things.”
