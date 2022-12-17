Steve Sullivan gets ready for work like most people, starting by putting his pants on one leg at a time.

What’s different from most people is that those pants belong to a full burgundy Santa suit, as Sullivan has the merriest job of all.

Since the age of 18, Sullivan, of Watseka, has spent his holiday seasons transforming into Santa Claus — appearing at malls, town celebrations and private parties. The 2022 holiday season marks his 38th year as Old Saint Nick.

Recommended for you