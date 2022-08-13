Sister Theresa Galvin, one of two nuns of the last of the order in Kankakee County of the Congregation of Notre Dame, holds a Maternity BVM anniversary book from 2010. Galvin will be leaving the area after Maternity's 175th anniversary on Aug. 20.
From left, Sister Kathleen Murphy and Sister Theresa Galvin, the last of the order in Kankakee County of the Congregation of Notre Dame, read the history of their order in the Letourneau Home/Museum display case.
Sister Theresa Galvin, one of two nuns of the last of the order in Kankakee County of the Congregation of Notre Dame, has served in Kankakee County for decades. Galvin will be leaving the area after Maternity's 175th anniversary on Aug. 20.
A prayer card featuring St. Marguerite Bourgeoys quotes the founder of the Congregation of Notre Dame as saying, "...all that I have ever desired and what I still most ardently wish is that the great precept of the love of God above all things and of the neighbor as oneself be written in every heart." A canvas of this image hangs at Maternity BVM Church.
Daily Journal/Taylor Leddin-McMaster
Photo provided
The first schoolhouse in the village of Bourbonnais at 493 S. Main St.
Photo provided
Daily Journal/Taylor Leddin-McMaster
Dedicating one’s life to the service of others was the mission of St. Marguerite Bourgeoys, the 1600s saint who became the face of the Congregation of Notre Dame. Many followed in her footsteps, among them Sister Theresa Galvin, who has served the Kankakee County area for decades.
Galvin, along with Sister Kathleen Murphy, are the last of the order in the Kankakee County area of the Congregation of Notre Dame. After celebrating Maternity BVM Catholic Church’s 175th anniversary on Aug. 20, Galvin and Murphy will be leaving the area for service on the east coast — Galvin in Connecticut and Murphy in New York.
Murphy currently is the pastoral assistant at Maternity BVM.
Galvin said that leaving will be very difficult for her, as she’s grown close to the community which she describes as “down-to-earth.”
“I’ll be sad to leave,” Galvin said.
Because there’s become less of a congregation and a sisterhood in the area, Galvin and Murphy are heading to where there is more of a need for their services. However, Galvin has no doubt that their work here will live on in their parishioners.
“People here are so full of faith.”
SISTER THERESA GALVIN
Born in 1937 on the South Side of Chicago in the Roseland/Pullman area, Galvin attended St. Louis Academy in Chicago.
“In those days, all the girls wanted to be nuns and all the boys wanted to be priests,” Galvin said. “Those were different times.”
By the time Galvin got to be a senior in high school, she found that the sisters were not only good educators, but they were also compassionate.
“They taught with care, they taught with patience and they reached out to those who needed special care,” she said.
She noted that the sisters were “forward-looking” and were interested in social issues and injustices.
Between this and her lifelong faith, Galvin was drawn to the congregation. In 1955, at age 18, she began her training and lived at St. Joseph’s Seminary in Kankakee. She would go east for a bit before returning to the area.
Two years after joining the convent, she took her temporary vows. Six years later, she took her final, permanent vows and officially became Sister Theresa Galvin at age 26.
Daily life consists of learning what it was like to be a sister, studying, praying, going to mass and working out in the garden and on the grounds of the convent.
“We pray together, we’re expected to do some quiet prayer every day for a good hour or 45 minutes, mass is important. Then we move out among our parishes.”
FIRST SCHOOLHOUSE
From 1971 to 1976, Sister Theresa, along with four other sisters, rented a home at 493 S. Main St., Bourbonnais. The small house offered just enough room to eat and sleep.
After some time, the sisters discovered logs in the basement’s structure, and came to find that it was the first schoolhouse in the village of Bourbonnais — a log house that is currently being reconstructed on the grounds of the Letourneau home in Bourbonnais.
“I said, ‘What a connection to our community,’” Galvin said of the house. “Just to think that once we lived there and never knew that it was the first schoolhouse. But how we loved that little house.”
Galvin said she’s “excited” to know they are reconstructing the log house and recently visited the location and museum along with Sister Kathleen Murphy.
CONGREGATION OF NOTRE DAME
Over the years, sisters from the congregation taught at many local schools, including Bishop McNamara, St. Patrick Church, St. Martin of Tours Elementary School, St. Rose Elementary School, at Catholic Charities — Diocese of Joliet, and in Pembroke.
“Three sisters came here to teach in 1860 and became the first teachers here in Bourbonnais,” Galvin said, stating the first order outside of Canada and in the United States was in Bourbonnais.
In addition to the United States, the Congregation of Notre Dame has sisters in Canada, Japan, Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, France and on the continent of Africa.
