Dedicating one’s life to the service of others was the mission of St. Marguerite Bourgeoys, the 1600s saint who became the face of the Congregation of Notre Dame. Many followed in her footsteps, among them Sister Theresa Galvin, who has served the Kankakee County area for decades.

Galvin, along with Sister Kathleen Murphy, are the last of the order in the Kankakee County area of the Congregation of Notre Dame. After celebrating Maternity BVM Catholic Church’s 175th anniversary on Aug. 20, Galvin and Murphy will be leaving the area for service on the east coast — Galvin in Connecticut and Murphy in New York.

Murphy currently is the pastoral assistant at Maternity BVM.

Recommended for you